Recent paragliding accident in Kodagu raises safety concerns of adventure tourism in State

February 11, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a video of a paraglider crash landing owing to an engine failure in Kodagu district recently went viral, questions have been raised on poor regulation of adventure sports in Karnataka.

In Kodagu, this is the second such accident reported in recent days. On January 15, a paraglider had to do a crash landing on a village road owing to an engine failure. The two paraglider-borne men, including the pilot, survived the crash landing while a car was seen coming from the other side which went sideways at the right time so that the paragliders landed safely. All this was recorded on a CCTV camera.

The locals say that such adventure activities lead to fear among local residents as the organisers do not take enough safety measures and lack expertise. “The paragliding accident that happened recently on the main road in our village Nittur has concerned the local people. We have spoken to the people who are running the paragliding activities and they have promised that this incident will not recur. However, we are living in fear,” said Cariappa M.P., a resident of Nittur.

The pilot of the paraglider and co-passenger were rushed to hospital and both survived with multiple injuries. Muthanna, the pilot, said that he has permission from the district administration and received training to fly the paraglider and has experience of four months.

Concerns on safety

Meanwhile, such incidents have raised concerns over the need for safety precautions and guidelines in the state to crack down on illegal operators and inexperienced flyers. Paragliding, kayaking, bouldering, rock climbing, mountain biking, motocross, scuba diving, are well-known adventure sports in the state in recent years according to State Tourism Department officials.

“In Karnataka, water, land and air based adventurous activities are increasing, but there are illegal operations and the risks associated with them are also increasing. But there are no specific guidelines by the department. Hence, General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA), under the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, was started and they have to bring guidelines for adventure tourism and sports,” an official from the tourism department said.

GETHNAA was established by the Government of Karnataka in 1989 as an autonomous body for the promotion of adventure in the State. The Academy was named after the late General K.S. Thimayya. An official from GETHNAA said that the academy will give technical guidance to organisations and individuals associated with adventure activities and the academy is working on separate guidelines for adventure tourism.

“We are in the process of setting up new guidelines for adventure sports and related tourism in the state and also for recognition of adventure tourism operators,” an official from Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports said.