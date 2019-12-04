Receiver of stolen silver articles convicted

The Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge T.P. Ramalinge Gowda on Tuesday sentenced Vijaya Soni, 54, from Madhya Pradesh to 42 months of imprisonment on finding him guilty of dishonestly receiving stolen property. The case relates to theft of silver articles from Savitri Jewellery, a shop in Punjalkatte, in the early hours of September 25, 2012. According to the chargesheet, the Belthangady police team led by Circle Inspector Bhashkar Rai arrested Madiya Buria and Ushan Bilal on October 4, 2010.

A month later, they arrested Mohan Singh, Amar Singh, Sardar Singh and Mandan Singh. They seized a few silver articles from the accused. Based on the information from the arrested persons, Mr. Rai and his team went to the house of Vijaya Soni, a jeweller, in Inoba Marg in Jobattu Taluk of Madhya Pradesh, as he had received a portion of stolen articles from the six arrested persons. The police seized a total of 10.016 kg of silver articles from Soni’s house that included 1.499 kg of articles stolen from Savitri Jewellery. All the seven arrested were charged under Sections 411 and 413 of the IPC.

As the six failed to appear before the court despite summons, the Court split the case and tried only the charges against Soni. Prosecutor Harishchandra Udiawar adduced evidence of 11 witnesses. The judge on Monday sentenced Soni to undergo imprisonment for the period of 24 months and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 for the offence under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC. As Soni is undergoing sentence for the same offence in Madhya Pradesh, the judge enhanced the period of imprisonment to 42 months under Section 75 of the IPC.