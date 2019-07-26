‘Rebels will tear Yeddyurappa apart’

With the BJP central leadership yet to give its nod for the Karnataka unit to form the government in the State, senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar took a jibe at chief ministerial aspirant B.S. Yeddyurappa saying that Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs would tear him apart if he failed to form the government.

Mr. Shivakumar said 16 rebel legislators who were responsible for the collapse of the coalition government were standing on their toes to become Ministers.

‘Collapse imminent’

Mr. Yeddyurappa would survive only if he is sworn in along with other ministerial aspirants. “Otherwise, the collapse of the government is imminent. Govinda ... Govinda,” Mr. Shivakumar mocked.

“We had put a lot of efforts to make our leaders win the Assembly elections. Do you think they will save Mr. Yeddyurappa if the BJP denies ministerial berths to them?” Mr. Shivakumar asked.

The senior Congress leader said he was not an aspirant for the post of either Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president or Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Asked about his trip to the national capital, Mr. Shivakumar said he was going to Delhi to attend a court-related matter.