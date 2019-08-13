Karnataka MLAs disqualification: Rebels find themselves in a limbo

The Supreme Court, which has asked rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs to hand over a memo to the registrar for urgent listing of their plea challenging their disqualification, is busy hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case after a mediation panel set up in March failed to resolve it.

Sources in the Congress said the disqualified legislators are “feeling the heat on the ground”. This particularly in the light of lakhs of people being left in the lurch in rain-affected areas. Many of these segments have their representatives disqualified from the Assembly.

Constituencies such as Gokak and Kagawad in Belagavi, and Yellapur in Uttara Kannada have been facing heavy floods. The situation was such that disqualified MLA Shivaram Hebbar posted a video seeking the State government’s support in implementing relief works. G.V. Hegde, a resident of Yellapur constituency, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had instructed district-level officials to “cooperate with Mr. Hebbar” though he is no longer an MLA. In contrast to the rain-affected constituencies, the Chickballapur constituency has been facing severe drought and residents have been feeling neglected as K. Sudhakar had been disqualified, said another leader from the Congress.

Elected representatives of Yeshwantpur, K.R. Puram, Shivajinagar, R.R. Nagar, and Mahalakshmi Layout constituencies have been disqualified and this is said to have caused a slowdown in many development works. Moreover, there is no “full-fledged government” in the State to even submit petitions, a Congress leader said.

The disqualification of MLAs being in a limbo has also slowed down the Cabinet formation of the Yediyurappa government. Sources said that disqualified MLAs are hoping that the apex court will hear the case on August 19 and end their anxiety.