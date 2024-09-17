Rebellion surfaces again in BJP with Jarkiholi questioning Vijayendra, seeking ‘collective leadership’

The rebellion in the Opposition BJP in Karnataka has again come to the fore at a crucial time when the party is keen to up the ante against the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Disgruntled leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has publicly stated that he is not willing to accept the leadership of BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra.

“He is too junior and does not know anything about the party’s ideology. In fact, Mr. Vijayendra has given the party the label of being corrupt. We will not accept him as our leader. But we accept his father and veteran leader as our leader,” Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters.

Mr. Jarkiholi, who is among a group of leaders who have been publicly criticising Mr. Vijayendra’s leadership for quite some time, indirectly hit out at Mr. Yediyurappa too. “After the death of Ananth Kumar, the party has not seen any big leader in Karnataka. Instead of providing authority to any particular leader, the party should opt for collective leadership. We should prevent the tendency of party coming under the stranglehold of any one particular leader,” he said.

He suggested that the party should opt for collective leadership by giving responsibility to 15-20 leaders, including himself and senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is at the forefront of attacking Mr. Vijayendra. “Let the party give specific tasks. We will be able to ensure that it wins 120 to 130 Assembly seats next time,” he said. “We have respect for Yediyurappa. But he has aged. Let him take rest at home. We will take his advise by visiting him if need be,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

Responding sharply to this, Mr. Vijayendra maintained that despite such remarks by the detractors, the party leadership and seniors, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president J.P. Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had appointed him as party State president as they had trust in him.

“Whether somebody accepts me or not, I am effectively implementing the responsibility given to me by party veterans. I am satisfied that after an agitation of three months, we have made the Congress government stand on its toes. Party workers are enthusiastic and I am happy,” he maintained.

On his part, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok sought to downplay the development by saying that it was nothing new. “This problem has been there for quite some time. Both Mr. Yatnal and Mr. Jarkiholi are in touch with party central leaders and they have said that they will abide by whatever the centre decides. We (State unit) have no role in it,” he maintained.

Interestingly, none of the measures initiated by the party central leadership or informal initiatives by the RSS leadership appear to have turned effective as both the rival camps have been publicly expressing their differences.

