Rebellion in Hoskote: CM turns up the heat on Bache Gowda

Angered by the stubborn attitude of its leader Sharat Bache Gowda, who has taken on its official candidate in the byelections to Hoskote as a rebel, the BJP has now turned up the heat on his father and party MP B.N. Bache Gowda.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who accompanied the party’s official candidate for Hoskote N. Nagaraju (MTB) when he filed nominations on Monday, publicly expressed his displeasure over the father-son duo.

“We finalised on Mr. Nagaraju only after having several rounds of consultations with both Mr. Bache Gowda and his son at my residence in Bengaluru. But, look what they are doing now,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa put the onus of convincing Mr. Sharath to withdraw his nominations on his father by remarking: “At least now, his father should take up the responsibility of persuading his son to withdraw from the contest.”

Sources in the BJP said that Mr. Bache Gowda had been instructed by the party to convince his son to withdraw nominations. He had also been told to monitor the party’s poll preparations in Hoskote.

Meanwhile, the problem of rebels that has been haunting the BJP in various other constituencies not only continued, but also intensified on Monday.

The Opposition Janata Dal (S) picked two of the BJP leaders to contest as its candidates from Gokak and Athani. While BJP leader Ashok Poojari switched over to the JD(S) to take on BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi in Gokak, BJP’s zilla panchayat member Guru Dasyal filed nominations on behalf of the JD(S) in Athani to contest against disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli,

This has further complicated things for the BJP in Athani where the supporters of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi are already upset over their leader not getting an opportunity to contest.

Similarly, Kaviraj Urs, BJP ticket aspirant for Vijayanagara, also filed nominations on Monday, upset over the party fielding disqualified MLA Anand Singh. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are still finding it tough to convince disgruntled leaders in Ranebennur to fall in line. The Kagwad constituency has already seen BJP leader Raju Kage joining the Congress to become its candidate.