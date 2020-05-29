Rebellion in BJP as MLAs hold ‘dinner meeting’

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is yet again facing rebellion in his ranks. A “dinner meeting” held by a section of MLAs from North Karnataka on Thursday points to simmering discontent in the ruling BJP bubbling up once more.
The impending elections to the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council in June seem to be the triggers that have brought the politicking back. The Chief Minister had earlier hinted at Ministerial expansion post elections.
Ministerial aspirants
Over 13 BJP MLAs met at senior MLA and Ministerial aspirant Umesh Katti’s Bengaluru residence on Thursday. Most of those who attended the meeting have also been Ministerial aspirants.
While Mr. Katti and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, senior MLA, tried to downplay the significance of the meeting and called it a “casual dinner”, Mr. Yatnal conceded that he was upset with the Chief Minister, but denied that it was linked to his Ministerial aspiration.
