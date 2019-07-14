Rebel MLAs too on temple run

Amid political crisis in the State, rebel Congress and JD(S) legislators continued their temple run in the neighbouring State of Maharashtra.

On Saturday, the MLAs, who are camping in Mumbai, sought the blessings of Sai Baba at Shirdi. The legislators, who had planned to visit other places in Maharasthra, returned to thier hotel in Mumbai after visiting Shirdi following inclement weather, sources said.

On Friday, some of the legislators had visited the Siddhivinayak temple in central Mumbai and offered prayers to lord Ganesh.

The legislators have been camping in Mumbai since July 6 after resigning from their Assembly membership and bringing the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government to the verge of collapse.

None of the rebel legislators attended the Assembly session on Friday.