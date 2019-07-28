Rebel MLAs to move SC against disqualification

The rebel MLAs will move the Supreme Court on Monday challenging Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify them. They are expected to leave Mumbai for New Delhi and later return to Bengaluru.

One of the disqualified MLAs A.H. Vishwanath told The Hindu that the morale of the rebels was not down. “We expect a favourable decision by the Supreme Court in the next two or three days,” he said.

“The Speaker seems to have sided with political parties. He has not been sensitive to our issues as MLAs. He has not taken into consideration the circumstantial situation — whether the government of the day was pro-people and what were the political developments that forced us to take this stand. This is also in violation of the Supreme Court order that gave us immunity from the whip, a petition which is still pending before the court. While reading out the order, he did not dwell upon our resignations at all. He has also come to a decision in a terrible hurry when we sought four weeks time to appear before him,” he said.

‘Cheated’

Meanwhile, the ire of most of the disqualified Congress rebel MLAs has now turned towards their parent party.

Munirathna, speaking to TV channels in Mumbai on Sunday, alleged that most of them were cheated by a senior Congress leader. “The entire State knows who instigated us to rebel. The same leader who spoke of toppling this government just three months after it took to power, was behind the entire episode. We will come to Bengaluru and hold a press conference and tell the State the entire tale,” he said.

“There is fire between the Congress and the JD(S), which ruined the government. No development works were happening and this forced us to rebel and topple the government. We will go with whoever promises us development,” he added.

Message to voters

Mysuru Special Correspondent reports:

Mr. Vishwanath cautioned the voters of Hunsur Assembly segment against falling prey to the propaganda and misinformation spread by his opponents.

In a communication to the voters, he said he was duty-bound to explain to them the reasons behind the political situation. He said he had neither been “purchased” nor had he squandered the votes they had cast in his favour by placing their trust in him.

“I will always be indebted to you and will bow my head before you for placing your trust in me and casting your valuable vote in my favour,” he said.