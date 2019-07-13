Rebel Congress, JD(S) MLAs skip day one of session

Rebel MLAs of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), who have tendered resignations from the membership of the Legislative Assembly, did not attend the session on Friday.

The party has issued a whip to all its members to attend the session from July 12 to 26 without fail.

Beside rebel members staying in Mumbai, members such as Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout) and R. Roshan Baig (Shivajinagar), N. Nagaraju (Hoskote), and K. Sudhakar (Chickballapur), who have tendered resignations, skipped the session.

However, Anjali Nimbalkar (Khanapur), S. Ramappa (Harihar), Medical Education Minister E. Tukaram (Sandur), who had skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday, attended the session. Kaneez Fatima, who had abstained from the CLP meeting, did not attend. Sources in the Congress said she had informed the CLP leader Siddaramaiah about her inability to attend the Friday’s session.

After paying condolences to former members of the House, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till Monday.