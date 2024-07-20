ADVERTISEMENT

Reasons for landslip to be looked into after completing relief work, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Published - July 20, 2024 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the reasons for the huge landslip at near Shirur in Uttar Kannada district and whether there was any lacunae in the execution of the road widening work would be looked into after the relief operation were over and would be brought to the notice of the concerned union minister also.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and others during a visit to the landslip site near Shirur village in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said the reasons for the landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district and whether there was any lacunae in execution of the road widening work would be looked into after the relief operation, and it would be brought to the notice of the Union Minister concerned also.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the landslip site near Shirur village in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district and taking stock of the situation, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that it was not the time to play politics over the relief operations.

He said it was not right to play politics over the relief operation as the Union government was doing its work and the State government should also do its work. This is the time when the government should stand with the families of the deceased persons and other affected families, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister said that a good compensation should be given to the affected families and those who had lost shelter should be provided houses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To a query, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he would not blame the officials for reported delay in the relief operation as they were working continuously amid rains.

Terming the mishap as beyond one’s imagination, the Union Minister said that sometimes unscientific execution of works could lead to mishaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Declining to comment on a query regarding visits of Ministers and the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he said he had come to see the situation and would make every effort to get required assistance from the Centre. Both the State and the Centre had responsibilities to discharge here, he said.

He also urged the State government to take remedial measures in Hassan, Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu where heavy rainfall had thrown normal life out of gear and damaged various crops.

The Union Minister was accompanied by JD(S) legislative party leader Suresh Babu, Suraj Naik Soni, and others.

Earlier, after landing at Hubballi airport, Mr. Kumaraswamy reached Shirur by road and collected information from the Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada and officials of various departments.

After assessing the ground situation, he expressed satisfaction over the relief measures being taken by the district administration and the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US