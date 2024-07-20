Reasons for landslip to be looked into after completing relief work, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said the reasons for the landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district and whether there was any lacunae in execution of the road widening work would be looked into after the relief operation, and it would be brought to the notice of the Union Minister concerned also.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the landslip site near Shirur village in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district and taking stock of the situation, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that it was not the time to play politics over the relief operations.

He said it was not right to play politics over the relief operation as the Union government was doing its work and the State government should also do its work. This is the time when the government should stand with the families of the deceased persons and other affected families, he said.

The Union Minister said that a good compensation should be given to the affected families and those who had lost shelter should be provided houses.

To a query, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he would not blame the officials for reported delay in the relief operation as they were working continuously amid rains.

Terming the mishap as beyond one’s imagination, the Union Minister said that sometimes unscientific execution of works could lead to mishaps.

Declining to comment on a query regarding visits of Ministers and the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he said he had come to see the situation and would make every effort to get required assistance from the Centre. Both the State and the Centre had responsibilities to discharge here, he said.

He also urged the State government to take remedial measures in Hassan, Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu where heavy rainfall had thrown normal life out of gear and damaged various crops.

The Union Minister was accompanied by JD(S) legislative party leader Suresh Babu, Suraj Naik Soni, and others.

Earlier, after landing at Hubballi airport, Mr. Kumaraswamy reached Shirur by road and collected information from the Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada and officials of various departments.

After assessing the ground situation, he expressed satisfaction over the relief measures being taken by the district administration and the police.