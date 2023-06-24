ADVERTISEMENT

Realty firm Concorde to invest ₹225 crore in city

June 24, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Concorde, a Bengaluru-based realty developer, said it would invest ₹225 crore to expand its presence in commercial real estate in the city.

With this strategic investment, Concorde would develop and launch over 2 million sq.ft of commercial space over the next two years.

This investment, aimed at increasing the company’s commercial business portfolio by over 30% of its overall portfolio, was to cater to the rising demand for sustainable workspaces in Bengaluru post the pandemic era, the realty firm said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will focus on establishing Grade A office space in the micro markets of the city. Currently, we have three projects in the pipeline for this year. The demand for sustainable workspaces has grown significantly post-pandemic, and we aim to provide top-notch commercial properties that redefine the way people work,” said Grishma Reddy, Director, Concorde.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US