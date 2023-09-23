HamberMenu
Realtors to host South Zone Business Exchange Meet in Mysuru

The meet is aimed at bringing together stakeholders in the real estate sector of South India, says P. Mahaveer, president of Mysuru Realtors’ Association

September 23, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Association of Realtors, India (NAR-India) will be organising its first South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet in Mysuru on September 29.

The meet is aimed at bringing together stakeholders in the real estate sector of South India, said P. Mahaveer, president of Mysuru Realtors’ Association, which is hosting the meet.

“With an anticipated attendance of 150 members, the Business Exchange Meet promises to be a dynamic platform for discussions on the industry growth, future business prospects and collaboration opportunities. It represents a significant step towards fostering growth and development in the real estate sector,” said a press statement from the organisers.

According to B. Prabhu, Director, South Zone, NAR India, the meet will be an opportunity for the industry players to come together, share insights and collaborate to realize the immense potential of the real estate market in South India.

Past conventions organised by NAR-India have successfully brought together government officials, representatives of regulatory bodies and real estate experts. Realtors, developers, investors and financial institutions from India and worldwide have benefited from these events, fostering valuable business relationships and knowledge exchange, the press statement said.

Chairman of South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet Rajesh Chittiappa said the Mysuru Realtors’ Association is looking forward to hosting the real estate professionals coming to the city for the event. “This event is the first time that realtors from nine South Indian associations are meeting in person to showcase their cities and business opportunities. It could be a significant moment and open the doors for future collaborations,” he said.

