Karnataka

Realtor murdered

A realtor was found murdered at Kallur Industrial Area in Shivamogga city on Friday evening. The police gave the name of the deceased as Syed Sadiq, 38, a resident of Iliyas Nagar in the city.

Unknown people had killed him by throwing boulders on him. His brother has filed a complaint with Tunga Police. Sadiq had given ₹ 15 lakh to a person as a loan. The person who took the money had refused to return it. The complainant suspected that the financial transaction was behind the murder.

The police have booked a case under Section 302 of the IPC.


