Karnataka

Realtor from Gadag arrested for attacking patrolling police

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 01, 2022 21:36 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:36 IST

The Seshadripuram police on Thursday night arrested a 33-year-old realtor for allegedly assaulting the patrolling police in an inebriated condition objecting to their movement against the one way .

The victim, Puttamallaiah, ASI with Seshadripuram station, along with head constable Anil Kumar and driver Arun, were heading towards the check point against the one way from the main road on Platform Road near GSB junction when the accused objected to them from driving against the one way.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When Puttamallaiah tried to reason with him, the accused allegedly behaved rudely and rode his bike on him, injuring his leg. Head constable Anil Kumar, with the help of others, chased and pinned him down. The accused, later identified as Mahaveer Hosur from Gadag, was drunk, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mahaveer has been arrested and his bike seized. He has been remanded to judicial custody on the charge of assaulting policemen on duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
police
arrest
crime
Read more...