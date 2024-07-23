Realtor arrested for stabbing woman on court premises

The Halasuru gate police arrested a 67-year-old realtor for allegedly attacking his friend-turned-foe on the court premises on Tuesday.

The accused Jayaram Reddy has been charged with attempt to murder. Initial probe revealed that Reddy and Vimala were friends who turned foes over a financial row. The victim even filed a case against Reddy with the Seshadripuram police recently.

The duo had appeared for the hearing and were waiting in the corridor when Reddy out of rage attacked Vimala with a knife. She sustained two minor injuries and was rescued by others who overpowered Reddy before handing him over to the police.