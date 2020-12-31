Realtor arrested for selling Air Force canteen liquor

The West division police, on Thursday, raided a house belonging to a realtor and recovered 114 liquor bottles which he had allegedly procured from the Air Force canteen through his source and was selling it to his clients.

Based on a tip-off a, a team of police raided the house and arrested Mani, 61, and recovered 85 litress of liquor bottles of different brands.

Mani told the police that he was sourcing the liquor from his contact from the Air Force canteen at Mekhri Circle at subsidised rates and selling it to his clients at regular, or sometimes higher rates, depending upon the situation.

According to the excise officials, only three litres of liquor is permitted to be stored, but Mani stored 85 litres without required bills, a police officer said.