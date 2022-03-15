Real estate developer killed in Belagavi

He was hacked to death near his house

Unidentified persons murdered Rajkumar Mallappa Doddabannavar, 46, a civil contractor and real estate developer, in Belagavi on March 15.

The attackers waylaid the victim’s car at Bhavani Nagar, near his house on Mandoli Road, around 6 a.m. when he was going to a private hospital where his wife is undergoing treatment. The gang threw chilli powder in his eyes and hacked him to death using weapons. He was left bleeding on the road. His body was found by morning walkers who called the police.

A native of Bastawad village, he had settled in Belagavi after he began to take up works in the Irrigation Department.

The district canine squad and officers from Tilakwadi police station visited the spot.

A relative of the deceased told the police that he had a dispute with some persons regarding some financial matters, police sources said.