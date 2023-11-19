ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ready to wear Datta Mala to safeguard culture’, says HDK

November 19, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

‘It is not an illegal act. I will do whatever is required to safeguard our culture.’ Mr. Kumaraswamy said

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said if the situation warrants it, he will wear Datta Mala. “Why should I not wear Datta Mala? If such a time comes, I will wear Datta Mala”, he said in a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on November 19.

He said wearing Datta Mala was part of worship. “It is not an illegal act. I will do whatever is required to safeguard our culture”, Mr. Kumaraswamy said. He was referring to the Datta Mala Abhiyana conducted by pro-Hidutva organisations to mark the Datta Jayanti programme held annually atop Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in Chikkamgaluru taluk.

Further, referring to Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s recent controversial statement, the former CM asked, “What is secularism? Do you call what the Congress minister said secularism? What moral rights do the Congress leaders have to speak about secularism?”

“If he had so much affection for his religion, we too would not be afraid of showing our affection to our religion (Dharmabhimana). If necessary, I will wear Datta Mala to safeguard our culture”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy and several other MLAs of the JD(S) are in Chikkamagaluru to take part in a family programme of JD(S) MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda.

