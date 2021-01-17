Ready to take the vaccine any time: Yediyurappa

The Chief Minister released a special postal stamp on COVID-19 vaccination.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that he was willing to take a vaccination shot whenever he is allowed to, in a bid to reassure that the vaccine was safe.

Pointing out that several top doctors were administered the vaccine on Day 1, he said this shows that there is no need to worry or fear about the vaccine.

‘We should be proud’

“We should be proud that the vaccines are indigenously developed,” he said. Asked when he will take the vaccine, the 77-year-old Chief Minister said, “Whenever they ask me to take, I will.”

