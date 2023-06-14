Ready to set up more solar parks in State if farmers lend land: DKS  

June 14, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday expressed the government’s willingness to expand the solar power park at Pavagada in Tumakuru district, which is said to be the biggest in Asia. He said that a proposal regarding the same would be sent to the central government if the landowners in the region voluntarily give away their lands. Energy Minister K. J. George and the DCM visited the solar park developed by Karnataka Solar Power Development Corporation Limited (KSPDCL) on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Solar Park Mr Shivakumar said, “The central government has expressed its interest to set up solar parks in the State if land is provided. There is demand across various parts of the State (from districts like Kalaburagi and Raichur) to set up solar parks. The people in those places have to discuss, and arrive at a decision soon.”

He also assured the farmers at Pavagada that if they lend their land for expansion of the solar park, then they would be paid the same rent that is being paid to those who have already lent their land.

Mr. George said that it is the government’s aim to strengthen the bond between the government and the renewable energy industry and encourage collaboration, fostering investment, and exploring new avenues for growth and job creation in the sector.

“The Solar Park has already made significant contributions to our nation’s clean energy goals. With its state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels, cutting edge technology, advanced energy storage systems, and efficient grid integration, the park has the capacity to generate 4.5 billion units of solar energy per annum and thereby helps in abating CO2 emissions to the tune of 3.6 million tons annually. These impressive figures underscore the profound impact renewable energy sources can have on our environment and the economy” he added.