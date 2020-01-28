Ready to resign: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works Govind Karjol has said he is ready to resign if the party asks him to do so. Responding to a question, here on Tuesday, he said he was ready to quit any time. “If the party asks me to resign now, I will send back my official car and return by bus”, he said.

Further, he opined that there should not be efforts to seek a berth in the Cabinet based on caste. “Putting pressure on the party based on caste is not right. The party will consider those who worked for the party and also take district-wise representation into account while filling up the vacancies”, he said.

The Minister is in Chikkamagaluru to lay foundation stones for various works taken up by the Social Welfare and Public Works Department.