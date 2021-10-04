Ready to go to mental hospital if Eshwarappa keeps bed: D.K. Shivakumar

Responding to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who had suggested that he should join a mental hospital, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said he was willing to join the hospital if a bed was kept ready.

“If Mr. Eshwarappa keeps a bed ready in a hospital, I will get admitted. We are doing our politics. Why is he afraid?” he asked. “Have we mentioned the name of any one legislator who will join Congress?” he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel had said that 20 legislators were standing in queue to join the BJP. Another leader said that in 24 hours, five big leaders of the Congress would join the BJP.”

Saying that former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy was indulging in politics, he said that he did not fear anyone and the Congress had fought for compensation for those dependent on traditional skills. “If there is any one party that has shared power with backward classes leaders such as Dharam Singh, Siddaramaiah, Veerappa Moily or S. Bangarappa, it is the Congress. Show us one example of the BJP or the JD (S) giving power to those beyond Lingayats or Vokkaligas,” he said. “Whether I shiver or not, Kumaranna knows. He is indulging in politics.”