‘Ready to give one more chance to drivers to get relief’

BENGALURU

25 September 2020 01:01 IST

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the government was ready to provide one more opportunity for eligible autorickshaw and taxi drivers to apply for the one-time payment under the COVID relief package.

The Minister made this statement during the discussion on supplementary estimates when Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah expressed concern that a large number of drivers were yet to apply for getting the relief as the government had imposed a condition that they should possess driving badge.

He urged the government to be flexible. The Minister said the government had received applications from 2,45,844 drivers so far for relief.

Taking exception to this, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the government had estimated that 7.5 lakh drivers would be benefited by the package.