ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to contest for any seat, says Revanna

February 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has hinted that he may contest for the Hassan Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Revanna told reporters in Hassan on Thursday that any challenge to the contest from Hassan should be accepted. “I am ready to contest in any constituency that the party suggests. H.D. Kumaraswamy is our leader. I will follow the party’s decision and am willing to run from anywhere, including Delhi,” he said.

He was referring to the challenge that Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP had put forward earlier. Mr. Gowda had said he would win by a margin of not less than 50,000 votes if either Mr. Revanna or Bhavani Revanna contested against him in Hassan. He had also said he would resign immediately if the winning margin was less than 50,000 by one vote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Mrs. Bhavani Revanna had claimed that the party had decided to field her for the Hassan constituency. Following her statement, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would field an ordinary worker for the constituency. There are speculations that Mr. Revanna would contest from Hassan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US