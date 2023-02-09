HamberMenu
Ready to contest for any seat, says Revanna

February 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has hinted that he may contest for the Hassan Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Revanna told reporters in Hassan on Thursday that any challenge to the contest from Hassan should be accepted. “I am ready to contest in any constituency that the party suggests. H.D. Kumaraswamy is our leader. I will follow the party’s decision and am willing to run from anywhere, including Delhi,” he said.

He was referring to the challenge that Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP had put forward earlier. Mr. Gowda had said he would win by a margin of not less than 50,000 votes if either Mr. Revanna or Bhavani Revanna contested against him in Hassan. He had also said he would resign immediately if the winning margin was less than 50,000 by one vote.

Earlier, Mrs. Bhavani Revanna had claimed that the party had decided to field her for the Hassan constituency. Following her statement, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would field an ordinary worker for the constituency. There are speculations that Mr. Revanna would contest from Hassan.

