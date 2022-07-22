Ready for public debate on corruption: DKS

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar has openly challenged the BJP leaders for a public debate on corruption. “I am ready for a public debate on rampant corruption in Karnataka. I will go wherever they get the stage ready for it,” he said.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Shivakumar however said that he would participate in the public debate with BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel, former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Union minister Pralhad Joshi and former Congressman Dr. Sudhakar.

He said that there was rampant corruption in various departments including police, education, health and revenue departments. “Several scams including those of PSI and FDI recruitment have encompassed the State government. The people of the State are fed up of the ‘scam’ government. People’s participation in large number in the protests launched by Congress is an indication of the same,” he said.

Bats for BSY

Responding to a query, Mr. Shivakumar said that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should not announce retirement from active politics. “BJP had won more seats under Mr. Yediyurappa’s leadership. However, even when he had political power, he was forced to step down the CM’s post,” he said.

He also said that ‘Operation Lotus’ was performed in the name of Mr. Yediyurappa to facilitate BJP coming to power. But subsequently he was forced to go to Rajbhavan weeping to submit his resignation, he said.

Although Mr. Yediyurappa had been hurt by the way his party had treated him, he had continued to work for the party. “The pain and harassment he has undergone, only he knows. He is mentally weakened now but BJP has used and thrown him,” he said.