Ready for probe, but won’t quit: CM Siddaramaiah

Even as the Opposition stepped up its demand for his resignation following the High Court of Karnataka’s verdict in the MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of quitting, reiterating that he had done no wrong and was ready to face an investigation.

Also Read: MUDA case Highlights: Won’t hesitate to face probe, says Siddaramaiah after Karnataka High Court upholds Governor’s approval for investigation

“Our legal battle against the vindictive politics of the BJP and the JD(S) will continue. They have resorted to revenge politics because I stand for the poor and fight for social justice,” he said, adding that it is yet another instance of the BJP using the Raj Bhavan to destabilise a government.

The BJP, meanwhile, will hold black flag demonstrations on Wednesday demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.