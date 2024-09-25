GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ready for probe, but won’t quit: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refuses to resign despite opposition demands, citing innocence and readiness to face investigation

Published - September 25, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses a press conference, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses a press conference, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as the Opposition stepped up its demand for his resignation following the High Court of Karnataka’s verdict in the MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of quitting, reiterating that he had done no wrong and was ready to face an investigation.

Also Read: MUDA case Highlights: Won’t hesitate to face probe, says Siddaramaiah after Karnataka High Court upholds Governor’s approval for investigation

“Our legal battle against the vindictive politics of the BJP and the JD(S) will continue. They have resorted to revenge politics because I stand for the poor and fight for social justice,” he said, adding that it is yet another instance of the BJP using the Raj Bhavan to destabilise a government.

The BJP, meanwhile, will hold black flag demonstrations on Wednesday demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

