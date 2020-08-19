Ready for GP election, says Eshwarappa

19 August 2020 22:58 IST

The State government will be ready to hold elections to gram panchayats if the State Election Commission (SEC) announces a calendar of elections, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said. The Minister said a reservation list was ready and the government was prepared to hold elections to GPs at any time.

Following widespread COVID-19, the State Election Commission in May postponed elections to GPs. District Commissioners had suggested to the SEC to postpone elections since administrative machinery in districts was busy handling the pandemic in May.

Mr. Eshwarappa was speaking to mediapersons after releasing a handbook on the Jalamrutha scheme. The scheme focuses on drought-proofing measures including protection and rejuvenation of waterbodies.

