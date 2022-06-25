‘Ready for debate on Mysuru development’

Cong. spokesperson Lakshmana taunts Pratap Simha

Cong. spokesperson Lakshmana taunts Pratap Simha

With both Congress and BJP both claiming credit for taking up developmental projects for Mysuru, Congress spokesperson M. Lakshmana said he will be in front of BJP MP Pratap Simha’s office on June 29 for a public discussion on the contentious matter.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Lakshmana said he will come with all the necessary documents to prove Congress party’s contribution to Mysuru. “I will bring a table and two chairs at noon on June 29. I will stay put in front of your office (at Jaladarshini) till you come”, he said.

Referring to Mr. Simha’s invitation to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a debate, Mr. Lakshmana said he was ready to come instead of the former Chief Minister. It may be recalled here that Mr. Simha had ignored a similar offer to debate by Mr. Lakshmana a few months ago.

Meanwhile, referring to the ten-lane expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru, which is presently under construction, Mr. Lakshmana said the credit for the expansion of the highway should go Mr. Siddaramaiah, former PWD Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and late Union Minister for Surface Transport Oscar Fernandes.

Only about four km of road between Siddalingapura and the Outer Ring Road junction with Mysuru-Bengaluru highway came under Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency represented by Mr. Pratap Simha. The rest of the expressway fell under other Lok Sabha constituencies that were represented by different MPs, he said.

Mr. Lakshmana also dared Mr. Simha to contest the gram panchayat elections against him. He said they can both contest independently and not as candidates of Congress or BJP. “Let us see who will win on individual strength”, he said.

Mr. Lakshmana described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Mysuru as a “picnic”, which costs the taxpayers ₹ 19 crore. Ridiculing BJP leaders’ statement that the Prime Minister’s visit had brought international attention to the city, the Congress leader said yoga was an ancient practice.

Contending that Mr Modi’s visit will bring no benefit to Mysuru, Mr. Lakshmana said the hopes of people of Mysuru that the Prime Minister will announce a Yoga University were also belied.

“Mr. Modi has no reason to announce any projects for Mysuru as there are no elections round the corner. He announced the suburban rail project for Bengaluru because Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections are round the corner”, he said.