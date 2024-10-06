GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ready for debate on my 14-month stint as CM: HDK

The debate will reveal how I performed with just 38 legislators and with the lack of proper cooperation from your Congress, he says

Published - October 06, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy speaking during his visit to Channapatna on Sunday.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy speaking during his visit to Channapatna on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was open for a debate on his performance during his previous 14-month stint as Chief Minister. “Let there be a debate on my performance and the Congress government’s performance,” he said.

Speaking to presspersons here on Sunday, he said: “They [Congress] have been alleging that I was not able to ride the horse given to me. I challenge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, let us debate on my performance during my tenure in the 14-month Congress-JD (S) coalition government and your performance in the last 15 months. You will know how I had performed with just 38 legislators and with lack of proper cooperation from your party,” he said.

Alleging that the government was not bothered about people’s problems, the Union Minister said there was no solution to the people’s miseries caused by heavy rains.

“The government is surrounded by scams and is busy running about to come out of them. They have no concern for people’s problems,” he alleged. 

The government should take up development works and come to the rescue of farmers, who were struggling following untimely rains, he said.

Ridiculing the Chief Minister for asking people if they would forgive the Opposition parties for dragging his wife into the MUDA controversy, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Actually you should ask people if they will forgive you for the scam. It is you who has misused power under your wife’s name.”

