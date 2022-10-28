Ready for a discussion on Deve Gowda’s role in ST reservation: Kumaraswamy

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 28, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said he was ready for a discussion on the reservation provided to the Scheduled Tribes by the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

“Some people are politicising the reservation issue and I am ready for an open discussion on reservation provided by Mr. Gowda during his tenure,” he said, speaking at the two-day national executive of the Janata Dal (Secular) that concluded in Bengaluru on Friday. “Mr. Gowda identified the weak and lower-rung communities and provided strength to them. The reservation empowered these communities. However, some are preventing discussion on Mr. Gowda’s contribution,” he said.

Asking the party leaders and workers not to get distracted by statements that the JD(S) would win just 20 to 25 seats in the next Assembly election, he said, “We will together go before the people and inform them of our programmes. More number of people we meet, better would be the party’s fortunes. The surveys of both national parties show that our party will come to power. We should work towards getting majority on our own.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Reservation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app