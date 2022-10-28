Karnataka

Ready for a discussion on Deve Gowda’s role in ST reservation: Kumaraswamy

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said he was ready for a discussion on the reservation provided to the Scheduled Tribes by the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

“Some people are politicising the reservation issue and I am ready for an open discussion on reservation provided by Mr. Gowda during his tenure,” he said, speaking at the two-day national executive of the Janata Dal (Secular) that concluded in Bengaluru on Friday. “Mr. Gowda identified the weak and lower-rung communities and provided strength to them. The reservation empowered these communities. However, some are preventing discussion on Mr. Gowda’s contribution,” he said.

Asking the party leaders and workers not to get distracted by statements that the JD(S) would win just 20 to 25 seats in the next Assembly election, he said, “We will together go before the people and inform them of our programmes. More number of people we meet, better would be the party’s fortunes. The surveys of both national parties show that our party will come to power. We should work towards getting majority on our own.”


