Readmitted Kodagu man tests negative

In a relief to the Kodagu district administration and health authorities, the man from Kondangeri village, who had recovered from COVID-19 and discharged recently but was hospitalised again on Wednesday following fever, has tested negative for the disease.

The tests done on the throat swab samples had been found negative.

This was confirmed to The Hindu by Kodagu District Health Officer Mohan, who said the man will continue to remain in hospital until he recovered from fever. “There is no need to panic and the patient is free from the contagion. He will be under close observation,” he said.

Along with the man, who was the lone COVID-19 patient in Kodagu, five of his contacts had also been admitted to the isolation ward. The results of their samples were awaited.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said the man’s samples had tested negative and there was no need to panic. She urged the people of Kodagu not to pay attention to rumours being spread about the case.