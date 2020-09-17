‘Reading literary works equally important for children’

Five Kannada books written by various authors and published by Sahitya Prakashana were released at a simple function here on Thursday.
Releasing the books, humourist Gangavati Pranesh emphasised the need for making children read literary works apart from their textbooks as, for gaining comprehensive knowledge literature was equally important.
Author of Kaadu Thota, Shivanand Kalave spoke on the need for ending monoculture and cultivating what best suits the soil rather than cultivating according to market needs.
Terming traditional farming as a knowledge passed on from 10 generations, Mr. Kalave said that the need was to “look around and look at forests before proceeding to cultivating any crop”. The concept of Kaadu Thota, which allowed one to learn from forests, had the solution to today’s problems, including climate change, he said.
Proprietor of Sahitya Prakashana M.A. Subramanya and convenor and journalist Gopalkrishna Hegde coordinated the event. A former police officer D.V. Guruprasad, who was scheduled to participate in the programme, had sent his recorded speech, which was webcast live.
The books
Kaadu Thota by Mr. Kalave, Yaava Kashtavoo Shashvatavalla by Mr. Guruprasad, Acharya Chanakya by K.S. Narayanacharya, Asahishnuta Noutanki and Pandita Esagida Pramadagalu by Premashekhar were released by dignitaries.
