Reading Constitution’s preamble to be made mandatory in schools, colleges and universities

June 01, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has intended to teach the preamble of the Indian Constitution to school and college students and instructed officials to issue an order in this regard.

H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Social Welfare, held a meeting with officers of various departments on Thursday. He instructed the authorities to issue an order to make it mandatory to recite the preamble by the students every day in all schools, colleges and universities of the State.

In his tweet, he said, “Officials have been instructed to order compulsory reading and interpretation of the preamble of the Indian Constitution every day in State schools and colleges.”

