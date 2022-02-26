Reaching out to birds: bamboo water bowls installed 

More than two dozen bamboo water bowls were installed in and around a few parks in the city to help birds quench their thirst during the summer.

With the mercury levels rising steadily in the region, the scorching heat of the sun is not only energy-sapping but requires constant hydration. While humans have a way out birds and animals are left to fend for themselves and hence the Jeev Daya Jain Charity installed 25 bamboo water bowls around the park near the Arch Gate on the Lalitha Mahal Road, K.C.Layout park and other places.

They have appealed to the local residents and morning walkers to replenish the bamboo water bowls so as to enable the birds and smaller animals to quench their thirst.

Kokila R. Jain, Board Member, People For Animals, Mysuru, Dilkush Kotari, President, JDJC, and others said this was the first batch of installation on Saturday and many more such installations will follow across the city in the next few days.

‘’Our intention is not to let birds die of thirst and dehydration and the initiative is to save not only our winged friends but also other smaller animals like squirrels, monkeys etc by providing a source of water to quench their thirst’’, said Ms. Jain and Mr. Kotari.