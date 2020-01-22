‘Reach benefits due to Safai Karmacharis’

Rashtriya Safai Karmachari Ayog will initiate action against officials who fail to properly identify manual scavengers in their areas and provide them all government benefits, Ayog member Jagadish Hiremani said in Belagavi on Tuesday.
He was speaking at a workshop for officers to create awareness about the various schemes and welfare programmes for karmacharis.
He said that the Ayog will coordinate between Union and state governments to ensure that the workers get their due benefits.
MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath said that the karmacharis played an important role in the Prime Minister’s ambitious Swachch Bharat Abhiyan and that local governments should take care of their interests.
Ayog president M.V. Jala, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli, and others were present.
