Re-exam format to be like that of past years

Students who are not satisfied with their scores and wish to appear for the examination scheduled from August 20 - September 3 along with private candidates can do so by sending their documents to the principals of their schools. R. Snehal, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education said the format will be similar to what was conducted in the past years. However, candidates who wish to write the examinations will have to surrender the scores they have obtained.

762 candidates didn’t pay fees

The Department of Pre-University Education has found that 762 students who were enrolled for second PU classes, did not register for the examination and pay the fees. To give these students another chance, the DPUE has announced that they can sit for the examination when it is conducted in August-September.

More boys bag distinction

More boys secured distinction. As many as 60,085 out of the 3,31,359 boys who had registered for the PU were awarded distinctions. Only 35,543 out of the 3,35,138 girls who registered got similar scores.