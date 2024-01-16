Re-exam for PSI posts on January 23; KEA releases dress code

January 16, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the High Court order, the re-examination for the recruitment of 545 posts of Police Sub-Inspector will be held on January 23. Around 55,000 candidates have enrolled for the examination this year.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the dress code for candidates and wearing hat, mask, and bringing drinking water bottle to the examination centre is prohibited. Male candidates should wear half-sleeve shirts and collarless shirts is preferred as much as possible. Full-sleeve shirts, kurta-pyjama, jeans pants, clothing with zip pockets, large buttons and elaborate embroidery should not be worn, while accessories such as mangalsutras and anklets are permitted for women candidates.

However, earrings, bracelets, rings, and electronic devices like mobile phones, pendrives, earphones, microphones, Bluetooth, and wristwatches are not allowed. Heeled sandals and shoes are also prohibited. It is mandatory to bring a valid government-issued ID card.

