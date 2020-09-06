Re-evaluation helps students in North Karnataka

With the re-evaluation helping her score what she deserved, Rujula Ravindra Khasnis, a student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Hubballi, is now third in the State in the SSLC examination.

After the re-evaluation, the total marks by Ms. Rujula are 623 out of the total 625 [99.68%].

Barring English and Science, in which she has scored 124 and 99 respectively, Ms. Rujula has scored cent per cent in the other four subjects.

Meanwhile, a Kalaburagi student is also third in the SSLC examination after re-evaluation. Bhagesh B. Mugalgaon, student of SRN Mehta School, now has 623 marks out of 625. Earlier, he had 620. He had applied for a re-evaluation of Social Sciences paper, in which he secured 97. In the re-evaluation, he secured three more marks in the subject.