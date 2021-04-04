RDPR University’s first convocation on April 10

Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, which was established in Gadag with an objective of realising the vision of Mahatma Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj, is all set to hold its first convocation on April 10.

The Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Act, 2016, was enacted by the State government for the establishment of this unitary University for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in Gadag. The focus of the university has been on teaching, research, training and extension leading to comprehensive and sustainable rural development through the institutions of Panchayat Raj in the State.

Having begun functioning in 2016, the university commenced its academic programmes from 2017. As many as 10 post-graduate programmes in various disciplines under five schools of study are being offered by the university. A one-year post-graduate diploma programme was added this year.

At present, the university is working on 40 different projects and activities with focus on academics, research, community projects, training and extension, according to Registrar of the University Basavaraj L. Lakkannavar.

In the convocation to be held at the auditorium of the upcoming new campus of the university at Nagavi village on the outskirts of Gadag on April 10, 250 students from seven different programmes will receive various degrees. As many as 12 achievers who have scored the highest marks in various disciplines will be presented with gold medals. Along with them, 12 students will be awarded Certificates of Merit.

Convocation address

Eminent Scholar of Developmental Science and founder of Vivekananda Youth Movement and Founder and Chairman of Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), Mysuru, R. Balasubramaniam will deliver the convocation address in the presence of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Vice-Chancellor of the university Vishnukant S. Chatpalli and others.

Khadi mandatory

In the wake of the guidelines issued by the Union government and UGC, Khadi costumes would be mandatory for the convocation and the university would be taking all steps to bringing a rural aura to the ceremony and provide a desi touch to the entire function, the release said.