RDPR personnel declared as ‘Corona warriors’

The State government on Wednesday declared personnel of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department as ‘Corona warriors’ and decided to extend facilities provided to the Revenue Department personnel to the RDPR staff.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a video-conference with gram panchayat presidents and Panchayat Development Officers of Belagavi, Shivamogga, Ballari and Mysuru districts and announced that RDPR personnel would be declared as ‘Corona warriors’.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in rural areas and told PDOs and presidents of GPs to create micro-containment zones to prevent the spread of the virus. He also assured them of early release of ₹50,000 to each GP under the SDRF.

Mr .Yediyurappa told GPs to set up help desks and helplines for providing support to virus-infected people. He also told them to seek support from NGOs and donors to tackle the pandemic.

Referring to socio-economic conditions of poor women, children and physically challenged persons, the Chief Minister instructed GP officials to make food arrangements for them. In the case of orphaned children, he told them to take stern measures to prevent adoption of such children and set up child protection committees. He also lauded the service of some GP presidents in the management of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of task forces in transporting COVID-19 patients to hospitals and Covid care centres.