RDPR Dept. to take up project to supply Malaprabha water for Dharwad district

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) will take upo a ₹1,500 crore mega project to supply drinking water from the Malaprabha to the entire district.

Minister in charge of the district Jagadish Shettar, who chaired the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) progress review meeting here on Saturday, said that he and other elected representatives held consultation meeting with the officials regarding implementing this project.

Accordingly, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the plan has been prepared and the total cost of the project is said to be ₹1,500 crore.

This project will be taken up by the RDPR Department and RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa during a meeting in Bengaluru recently gave his nod for the implementation of the project.

The project will be kept before the Cabinet in January to get its nod, he said. The project is expected to be completed in less than two years and will solve drinking water crisis in the district, he said.

The water project to get an additional 40 MLD from Malaprabha will be completed in January. At present, drinking water is being supplied once in five days and hence forth water will be supplied on alternate days.

Besides, the government is also keen on extending the 24x7 drinking water to all the wards in twin cities. 40% of the wards in Hubballi and Dharwad are covered under the 24x7 water project and the government will seek World Bank assistance for extending this water project to remaining wards. As per estimation, the total cost of the project will be ₹700 crore, he added.

The Panchayat Raj engineering wing officials came under sharp criticism from the Minister after MLA Amrut Desai raised the question of reverse osmosis (RO) units going non-operational in villages.

He said the villagers had to walk miles together to get a pot of water even though RO units were installed in their villages. Taking a serious note of this, Mr. Shettar asked the officials to give details on the RO units which have gone defunct. Officials said that 117 RO units were non-operational in the district. However, they failed to give proper reasons for the units going defunct.

Mr. Shettar said that he will order an inquiry into the defunct RO units to know whether substandard quality water purification units were installed.