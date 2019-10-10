RCU to move out of present location at Bhootaramanahatti

Following the Union government’s refusal to regularise the grant of forest land to Rani Channamma University (RCU), the varsity has decided to move out of its present location at Bhootaramanahatti village.

The State government sanctioned forest land to the off-site campus of the university in 1990. But the Union government has refused to regularise the transfer.

In 2018, the Centre issued an ultimatum to the State government to shift the campus outside the forest area, suggesting that the office of the vice-chancellor and others could be set up somewhere in Belagavi city.

At the university’s convocation in 2018, then vice-chancellor Shivanand Hosmani regretted that he could not get the Centre’s approval for the land grant.

New vice-chancellor M. Ramachandra Gowda has started looking out for a new campus.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, S.B. Bommanahalli, the V-C has requested the grant of 207 acres and 16 guntas of land to the university.

Mr. Bommanahalli has instructed the Assistant Commissioner to inspect the proposed sites in Bagewadi and Halagimaradi villages in Belagavi taluk.

“In these adjoining villages, there are around 127 acres and 7 guntas of government, and 80 acres and nine guntas of private land. The university officials have confirmed that the farmers are willing to give up their lands if the government were to acquire them,” the DC said in a letter to the AC and other officers. He has sought a report on the matter as soon as possible.

Mr. Bommanahalli said all relevant factors, like the provisions of the new Land Acquisition Act, the suitability of land and convenience of students, will be kept in mind before building up a proposal for land transfer to the university.

Dr. Gowda said the university will be slowly enlarged to a 1,000-acre campus, keeping in view the growth of the institution in the next 100 years.

“We are unable to build or repair any structure on forest land as of now. Hence the need to relocate,” he said.