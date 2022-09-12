RCU convocation to be held on Sept. 14 in Belagavi

ADVERTISEMENT

Rani Channamma University will confer honourary doctorates upon polyglot actor Ramesh Arvind, urban development expert and former BATF member V. Ravichandar, and Akka Annapurna, seer of the Basava Seva Pratishtana.

“Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will present the honoris causa degrees to these three eminent persons during the convocation in the Suvarna Soudha central hall on September 14,’’ Ramachandra Gowda, RCU Vice chancellor, told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

While V. Ravichandar will get the doctor of science, Ramesh Arvind and Akka Annapurna will get doctor or letters.

RCU had invited applications for award of honourary doctorates. Prof. Gowda said this was to ensure transparency in the process of selecting the awardees.

“We received around 20 applications. Some sent applications directly to the Governor’s office some others to the University. Some had attached reference and recommendation letters.

The application of a seer from North – Karnataka had recommendation letters from around 40 MLAs. However, the selections were made by the Governor’s office, using its discretionary power,’’ he said.

Tejaswi V. Kattimani, vice-chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh will deliver the convocation address. Minister of higher education C.N. Ashwathnarayana will be present. The Governor will preside.

RCU will present 48 PhDs, and passing certificates to 43,607 students. They will include 163 rank students.

As many as 10 of the 11 gold medal winners are women. Drakshayani Basappa Walmiki of Rudragouda Patil of government first grade college in Bilagi has won two gold medals. Others have won one each.