RCs of eight bikes suspended for wheeling

February 27, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Eight Registration Certificates (RCs) of motorcycles seized by the East Division Traffic Police for wheeling and performing dangerous stunts on the city’s streets were suspended for a period of three months.

According to an official release, the traffic police have booked 46 cases for wheeling and seized the bikes during a special drive against wheeling between September to March this year.

While 12 among the offenders are minors, the rest are adults. Penal action has been initiated against the parents of minors for allowing their wards to use the vehicles for such dangerous acts.

The police have seized all the bikes and sent RCs of 30 such vehicles to the RTO concerned with a recommendation to suspend them. While eight have been suspended, the officials are in the process of suspending the RCs of the remaining vehicles, Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, DCP (Traffic - East) said. The special drive to check on bike stunts and wheeling will continue further and FIRs will be registered against offenders, he said.