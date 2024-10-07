GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RCB restores two lakes in Bengaluru

Updated - October 07, 2024 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a formal handover ceremony held on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru officially transferred the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli Lakes at Ittagalpura village to the local panchayat.

The event was attended by MLA Shri Vishwanath and RCB’s Vice President and Head, Rajesh Menon, who outlined the significance of the project under the team’s long-term “Go Green Initiative.”

The restoration, carried out in collaboration with India Cares Foundation and Friends of Lakes, revived the once-depleted water bodies, ensuring future water security for the region. A letter presented by RCB highlighted the extensive work done, focusing on interventions that improved lake sustainability and quality.

Rajesh Menon emphasised the broader impact of the initiative, stating that the project was designed to strengthen drought resilience in water-scarce areas of Bengaluru, which rely heavily on groundwater. “The selection of Sadenahalli and Ittagalpura lakes was pivotal due to their role in supporting downstream lakes, securing water for the region, and aiding flood control during monsoons,” Mr. Menon said.

Published - October 07, 2024 11:20 pm IST

